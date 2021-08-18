Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Apple worth $8,883,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 28,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 629,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,880,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 739,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,298,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

