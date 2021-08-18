Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 24,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 254,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 170,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

