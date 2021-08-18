Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

