AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

