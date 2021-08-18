APY.Finance (APY) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.72 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $21.72 million and $674,691.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00138163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.74 or 1.00237548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00896856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

