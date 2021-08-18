APY.Finance (APY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $591,415.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and $591,415.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00124026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,770.01 or 1.00058218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00879650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

