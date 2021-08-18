Arbidex Price Reaches $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $410,441.41 and $96,614.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00854111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00102982 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,662,524 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

