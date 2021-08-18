Arcblock (ABT) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and $10.35 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.82 or 0.00845563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00104327 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

