Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,860 shares of company stock worth $2,803,361. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

