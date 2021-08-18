Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp’s (NYSE:ANACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition’s (NYSE:ANACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NYSE ANACU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday.

