Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits Market Cap of $6.95 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $1.46 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00151396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.15 or 1.00067945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00896683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.44 or 0.06771335 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,700,576 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

