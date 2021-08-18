Argon Price Reaches $0.0415 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $145,360.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00133108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00150247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,757.26 or 0.99922380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00886414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.26 or 0.06827698 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

