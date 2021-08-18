Arionum Price Reaches $0.0005 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $73,250.18 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.90 or 0.06775256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.58 or 0.01416908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00379100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00143420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.84 or 0.00568075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00346673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00312918 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

