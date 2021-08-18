Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Hits $159.29 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Ark has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $159.29 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,344,668 coins and its circulating supply is 131,223,771 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

