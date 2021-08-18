Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 4.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,375. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.98.

