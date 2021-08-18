Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. 151,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,779. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54.

