Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $228.83. 52,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

