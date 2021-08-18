Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.89 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

