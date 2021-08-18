Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 2.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,543 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

