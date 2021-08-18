Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,049 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf accounts for about 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 16.97% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAFE. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 35.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 0.8% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RAFE traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

