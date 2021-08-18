Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,642 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $319.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

