ARMOR (ARMOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $24.19 million and $1.55 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00136605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00151325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,696.42 or 1.00608898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00899130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,215,126 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.