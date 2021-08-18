ARMOR Reaches Market Cap of $24.19 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00136605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00151325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,696.42 or 1.00608898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00899130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,215,126 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

