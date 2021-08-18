Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.89 ($8.10). Aroundtown shares last traded at €6.78 ($7.98), with a volume of 2,300,162 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.03 ($8.27).

The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.73.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

