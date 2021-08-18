Arweave (AR) Trading Up 78.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $27.43 or 0.00059808 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $916.12 million and $175.69 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 78.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

