Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Trading Down 0.2%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIAPF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

