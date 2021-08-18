Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Ascom has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

