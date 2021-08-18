ASD Market Capitalization Achieves $316.30 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, ASD has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $316.30 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00846620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00047856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00104127 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

