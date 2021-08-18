Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,616 ($73.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.15 billion and a PE ratio of 36.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,421.56. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,762 ($75.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

