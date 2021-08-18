Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce sales of $28.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.93 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $116.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.99 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

