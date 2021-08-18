Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

