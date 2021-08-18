AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

