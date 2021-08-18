AudioEye (AEYE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2021 – AudioEye was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

8/12/2021 – AudioEye was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2021 – AudioEye had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – AudioEye had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.17.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $408,591. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

