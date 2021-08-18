Augur (REP) Price Reaches $25.88 on Major Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $284.66 million and approximately $78.27 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Augur coin can now be bought for about $25.88 or 0.00057773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.66 or 0.00845381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00103142 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “This page represents Augur v2, which is a fork of the Augur prediction market protocol designed to improve efficiency. Prediction markets like Augur v2 are designed so users can place bets on a variety of different events. With this fork, Augur v2 rolled out a suite of improvements around dispute management, settlements, forking, and more. Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. Augur v2 Launches “The Augur v2 protocol contracts have been successfully deployed to the Ethereum Mainnet. The contracts have been verified on Etherscan, and the deployers address can be found here.” ​ See more info on the Augur V2 deployment here. “

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

