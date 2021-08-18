Aurox Market Cap Hits $4.53 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.64 or 0.00021517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurox has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $651,703.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00850597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00104471 BTC.

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

