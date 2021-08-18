Auto Prop Reit Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Cormark raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

