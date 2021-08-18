Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADSK opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

