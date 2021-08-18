Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

