Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:ATHM opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
