Automata Network (ATA) One Day Volume Tops $16.58 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $95.06 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00149978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.95 or 0.99813276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00891378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.11 or 0.06738574 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

