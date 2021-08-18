Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Cut by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.41. The stock had a trading volume of 166,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,592. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

