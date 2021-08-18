Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.35.

Shares of TSE APR.UN remained flat at $C$12.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,353. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.60 and a one year high of C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$502.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

