Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0805 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Autonio has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $323,918.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00149978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.95 or 0.99813276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00891378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.11 or 0.06738574 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,375,322 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

