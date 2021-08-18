Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 820,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,002. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 161.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.