Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Shares of Avacta Group stock remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

