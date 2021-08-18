Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.96. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 12,610 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$41.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

