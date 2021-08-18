AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.57. AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 374 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61.

