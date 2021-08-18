AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.61. AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 1,878 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

