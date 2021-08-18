Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVNW opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $404.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.16.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Aviat Networks worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

