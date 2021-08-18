Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

