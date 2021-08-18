Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £25,080 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.46) on Wednesday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 404.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AV. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

